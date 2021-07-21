1World Price Reaches $0.0766 on Exchanges (1WO)

1World (CURRENCY:1WO) traded up 7.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 21st. During the last week, 1World has traded down 1.8% against the US dollar. 1World has a total market capitalization of $2.85 million and $5,805.00 worth of 1World was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 1World coin can now be purchased for $0.0766 or 0.00000239 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003122 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.11 or 0.00047153 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 30.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002755 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003124 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00013335 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00006345 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $257.49 or 0.00803655 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000340 BTC.

1World Profile

1WO is a coin. It launched on November 30th, 2017. 1World’s total supply is 37,219,453 coins. 1World’s official Twitter account is @1World_Online and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for 1World is ico.1worldonline.com

According to CryptoCompare, “1Worls is a digital-data collecting platform. Its objective is to provide users (brands) with the tools for customer behavior studies and opinions. To understand the public needs and wills, users are able to perform Polls, Quizzes, Surveys, and Trivia activities at the 1World platform, also it has a Compare & Contrast system so the user can analyze the Before vs After effect. The 1WO token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency. It is the medium for all payments processed at the 1Worlds platform and allows end users (readers) on the site to earn tokens by collecting points for engagements and contributions within the brands' campaigns. “

Buying and Selling 1World

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1World directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 1World should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 1World using one of the exchanges listed above.

