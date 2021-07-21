$209.44 Million in Sales Expected for Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) This Quarter

Analysts expect Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) to announce $209.44 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Verint Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $208.50 million to $210.90 million. Verint Systems reported sales of $313.41 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 33.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Verint Systems will report full-year sales of $866.15 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $864.84 million to $868.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $922.21 million, with estimates ranging from $914.84 million to $932.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Verint Systems.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The technology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. Verint Systems had a positive return on equity of 14.88% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. The company had revenue of $201.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VRNT. TheStreet lowered Verint Systems from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Verint Systems from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Verint Systems from $89.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Verint Systems in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.88.

NASDAQ:VRNT traded up $0.17 on Wednesday, reaching $42.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 504,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,116,219. Verint Systems has a 1-year low of $21.21 and a 1-year high of $52.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.92.

In other Verint Systems news, insider Peter Fante sold 23,111 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.24, for a total transaction of $1,068,652.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 59,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,744,251.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 2,454 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total transaction of $110,724.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 235,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,635,957.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,065 shares of company stock worth $1,341,287. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VRNT. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Verint Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,630,000. Baupost Group LLC MA raised its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 3,039,798 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $138,280,000 after purchasing an additional 749,798 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 2,188.6% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 672,135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,633,000 after purchasing an additional 642,766 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 4,817,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $219,137,000 after purchasing an additional 488,250 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verint Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,205,000.

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Self-Service, which connects customers and employees with information, resources, and support; Case Management that helps employees to improve efficiency, time to resolution, compliance, and customer satisfaction; and Knowledge Management, which help agents to deliver stellar service with tools.

