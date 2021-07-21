21,026 Shares in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) Purchased by HRT Financial LP

HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 21,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $857,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NVST. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Envista in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Envista in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Envista in the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Envista in the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in Envista by 63.9% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period.

NYSE:NVST opened at $40.86 on Wednesday. Envista Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.97 and a fifty-two week high of $46.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of 60.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.31.

Envista (NYSE:NVST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.23. Envista had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 6.93%. The company had revenue of $709.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $636.89 million. Equities analysts expect that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on NVST. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Envista from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, May 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Envista from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Envista from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Envista from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Envista from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Envista has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.33.

In other news, SVP Mischa Reis sold 1,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.73, for a total transaction of $45,872.77. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,149,723.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Howard H. Yu sold 35,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.17, for a total transaction of $1,581,898.57. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 66,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,994,635.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 188,691 shares of company stock worth $8,460,477. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

