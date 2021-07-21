23andMe (NASDAQ:ME) Hits New 1-Year Low at $9.21

23andMe Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ME)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as 9.21 and last traded at 9.37, with a volume of 30319 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at 9.89.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. assumed coverage on 23andMe in a report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on 23andMe in a report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.

23andMe Company Profile (NASDAQ:ME)

23andMe Holding Co operates as a consumer genetics and research company. The company provides a crowdsourced platform for genetic research. Its platform has generated various publications on the genetic underpinnings of a range of diseases, conditions, and traits, as well as enables it in pursuing drug discovery programs rooted in human genetics across various disease areas, including oncology, respiratory, and cardiovascular diseases, as well as other therapeutic areas.

