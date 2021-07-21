251,800 Shares in Kismet Acquisition Three Corp. (OTCMKTS:KIIIU) Purchased by Karpus Management Inc.

Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kismet Acquisition Three Corp. (OTCMKTS:KIIIU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 251,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,488,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of KIIIU. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Kismet Acquisition Three during the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. MHR Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Kismet Acquisition Three in the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. Condor Capital Management acquired a new position in Kismet Acquisition Three in the 1st quarter valued at about $105,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in Kismet Acquisition Three in the 1st quarter valued at about $143,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Kismet Acquisition Three in the 1st quarter valued at about $244,000.

OTCMKTS KIIIU opened at $10.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.95. Kismet Acquisition Three Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.74 and a 1-year high of $10.23.

Kismet Acquisition Three Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Newark, Delaware.

