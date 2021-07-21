$260.79 Million in Sales Expected for Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) to report sales of $260.79 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Ameris Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $253.50 million and the highest is $265.40 million. Ameris Bancorp posted sales of $284.77 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 8.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Ameris Bancorp will report full-year sales of $1.04 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.07 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $945.01 million to $1.03 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Ameris Bancorp.

Get Ameris Bancorp alerts:

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $282.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.55 million. Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.46% and a net margin of 29.84%. The business’s revenue was up 39.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (up previously from $46.00) on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ameris Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded Ameris Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ameris Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 222.3% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 24,190 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 16,685 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 771.9% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 390,275 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,436,000 after acquiring an additional 345,513 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 827,378 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,446,000 after acquiring an additional 3,580 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 109.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 735,161 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,988,000 after acquiring an additional 384,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 86,286 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. 86.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ABCB opened at $46.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Ameris Bancorp has a 52 week low of $20.85 and a 52 week high of $59.85.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Ameris Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 13.86%.

Ameris Bancorp Company Profile

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

Further Reading: retirement calculator

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ameris Bancorp (ABCB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ameris Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameris Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.