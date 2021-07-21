$28.38 Million in Sales Expected for Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) to announce $28.38 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Home Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $27.45 million and the highest is $29.30 million. Home Bancorp reported sales of $25.52 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Home Bancorp will report full year sales of $112.09 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $109.49 million to $114.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $107.97 million, with estimates ranging from $105.70 million to $110.23 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Home Bancorp.

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The bank reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.35. Home Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 28.79%. The business had revenue of $29.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.71 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Home Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

In other news, Director Daniel G. Guidry sold 1,000 shares of Home Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.08, for a total value of $39,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Home Bancorp by 296.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,459 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Home Bancorp by 102.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,493 shares of the bank’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Home Bancorp by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,779 shares of the bank’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Home Bancorp by 159.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,247 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 3,835 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.68% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HBCP opened at $37.05 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Home Bancorp has a 1 year low of $22.71 and a 1 year high of $39.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.38. The company has a market cap of $322.74 million, a P/E ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 0.79.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This is a boost from Home Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Home Bancorp’s payout ratio is 32.06%.

Home Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Home Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana and Mississippi. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, NOW, and certificates of deposit accounts.

