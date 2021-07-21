300,000 Shares in Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:PSAGU) Purchased by Rivernorth Capital Management LLC

Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:PSAGU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,949,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter worth about $21,334,000. Q Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter worth about $492,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter worth approximately $8,850,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter worth approximately $1,970,000. Finally, Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter worth approximately $5,898,000.

Get Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PSAGU opened at $9.93 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.96. Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II has a one year low of $9.71 and a one year high of $10.07.

Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More: What is a back-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSAGU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:PSAGU).

Receive News & Ratings for Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.