32,683 Shares in Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:FRSX) Bought by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:FRSX) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 32,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.05% of Foresight Autonomous at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Foresight Autonomous during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Foresight Autonomous during the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Foresight Autonomous during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. GSB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Foresight Autonomous during the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Foresight Autonomous during the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. 3.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FRSX stock opened at $3.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.16. The company has a market cap of $225.02 million, a PE ratio of -7.27 and a beta of 2.48. Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. has a 52-week low of $0.81 and a 52-week high of $12.14.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners upped their target price on shares of Foresight Autonomous from $5.25 to $6.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th.

About Foresight Autonomous

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd., a technology company, engages in the design, development, and commercialization of sensor systems for the automotive industry. It develops in-line-of-sight vision systems and beyond-line-of-site cellular-based applications. The company offers QuadSight system, a quad-camera multi-spectral vision system for the semi-autonomous and autonomous vehicle market; V2X (vehicle-to-everything), an accident prevention solution based on real-time multi-agents positioning algorithms that enables communication between vehicles, infrastructure, grid, home, and network; and Eye-Net Protect, a cellular-based V2X solution that provides real-time pre-collision alerts to vulnerable road users, such as pedestrians, cyclists, scooter drivers, etc.

