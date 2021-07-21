33,187 Shares in TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) Bought by Walleye Capital LLC

Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 33,187 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of TETRA Technologies by 8.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,003,033 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,407,000 after purchasing an additional 74,274 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of TETRA Technologies by 13.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,297,380 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,514,000 after purchasing an additional 272,959 shares in the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of TETRA Technologies by 181.8% during the first quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 92,719 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 59,819 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of TETRA Technologies during the first quarter worth $536,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of TETRA Technologies during the first quarter worth $440,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.26% of the company’s stock.

In other TETRA Technologies news, CFO Elijio V. Serrano bought 15,000 shares of TETRA Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.31 per share, with a total value of $49,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 408,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,350,625.64. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE TTI opened at $3.21 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. TETRA Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.47 and a 1 year high of $4.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $406.34 million, a P/E ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 3.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.74.

TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). TETRA Technologies had a net margin of 12.44% and a negative return on equity of 32.05%. The company had revenue of $77.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.90 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TETRA Technologies, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TETRA Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th.

TETRA Technologies Profile

TETRA Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified oil and gas services company. It operates through two segments, Completion Fluids & Products, and Water & Flowback Services. The Completion Fluids & Products segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

