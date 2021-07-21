360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) Lowered to C at TheStreet

360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) was downgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report released on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on QFIN. Zacks Investment Research raised 360 DigiTech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on 360 DigiTech from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th.

Shares of QFIN stock opened at $27.92 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.52. 360 DigiTech has a 1-year low of $9.67 and a 1-year high of $45.00.

360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $8.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.10 by $3.71. The company had revenue of $549.35 million during the quarter. 360 DigiTech had a return on equity of 52.31% and a net margin of 33.47%. On average, equities analysts expect that 360 DigiTech will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in 360 DigiTech during the first quarter worth approximately $533,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in 360 DigiTech in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,508,000. Man Group plc grew its stake in 360 DigiTech by 402.7% in the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 964,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,096,000 after acquiring an additional 772,935 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in 360 DigiTech by 262.8% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 224,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,852,000 after acquiring an additional 162,967 shares during the period. Finally, Aspex Management HK Ltd grew its stake in 360 DigiTech by 14.8% in the first quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 9,157,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182,275 shares during the period. 49.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

360 DigiTech Company Profile

360 DigiTech, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a digital consumer finance platform under the 360 Jietiao brand in the People's Republic of China. Its platform provides online consumer finance products to the borrowers funded by institutional funding partners. The company also provides incremental credit assessment, collection, and other services, as well as guarantee for defaulted loans.

