36,540 Shares in First Choice Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCBP) Bought by EJF Capital LLC

EJF Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Choice Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCBP) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 36,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $888,000. EJF Capital LLC owned about 0.31% of First Choice Bancorp as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FCBP. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Choice Bancorp by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 686,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,687,000 after buying an additional 52,002 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of First Choice Bancorp by 184.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 59,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after buying an additional 38,542 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of First Choice Bancorp by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 129,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,141,000 after buying an additional 26,039 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of First Choice Bancorp by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 66,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after buying an additional 14,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Choice Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $247,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.52% of the company’s stock.

First Choice Bancorp stock traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $29.49. The stock had a trading volume of 139 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,378. The company has a market capitalization of $348.87 million, a PE ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 0.99. First Choice Bancorp has a one year low of $12.73 and a one year high of $33.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.02.

First Choice Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCBP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $26.09 million during the quarter. First Choice Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 32.81%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%.

In related news, Director Pravin Pranav purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.02 per share, with a total value of $48,030.00. Also, Chairman Peter Hui purchased 6,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.38 per share, with a total value of $206,616.78. Insiders acquired 8,935 shares of company stock valued at $288,775 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.95% of the company’s stock.

About First Choice Bancorp

First Choice Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Choice Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, families, and small and medium-sized businesses. The company accepts interest and non-interest demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits and certificates of deposit.

