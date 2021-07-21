$42.26 Million in Sales Expected for Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) will report sales of $42.26 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Cambridge Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $42.60 million and the lowest is $41.93 million. Cambridge Bancorp reported sales of $45.90 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Cambridge Bancorp will report full year sales of $169.23 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $168.37 million to $170.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $176.80 million, with estimates ranging from $173.00 million to $180.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Cambridge Bancorp.

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.18. Cambridge Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 21.52%.

CATC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $93.50 price objective (down from $105.00) on shares of Cambridge Bancorp in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut Cambridge Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.10.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Cambridge Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $176,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in Cambridge Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Cambridge Bancorp by 65.5% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 12,391 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 4,902 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Cambridge Bancorp by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,447 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $796,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $201,000. 51.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CATC traded up $2.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $85.48. 96 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,257. The stock has a market cap of $594.94 million, a P/E ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 0.52. Cambridge Bancorp has a 52-week low of $47.75 and a 52-week high of $89.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.01.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be given a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 4th. Cambridge Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.36%.

About Cambridge Bancorp

Cambridge Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Cambridge Trust Company that provides commercial and consumer banking, and investment management and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, trust accounts, individual retirement accounts, and time and demand deposits.

