42,457 Shares in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Purchased by Twinbeech Capital LP

Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 42,457 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $877,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RF. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in Regions Financial by 1,538.3% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,327 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Regions Financial in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Regions Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on RF shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Regions Financial from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Regions Financial in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $19.29 price target on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on Regions Financial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.35.

Shares of NYSE RF opened at $18.91 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.21. Regions Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $10.34 and a 52-week high of $23.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $18.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.01, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.52.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.15. Regions Financial had a net margin of 23.34% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO David J. Turner, Jr. sold 88,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total transaction of $1,857,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 160,891 shares in the company, valued at $3,396,409.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott M. Peters sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $483,756. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

