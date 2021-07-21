4,713 Shares in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Acquired by Jackson Square Capital LLC

Jackson Square Capital LLC bought a new position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTVA. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Corteva in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. ADE LLC bought a new position in shares of Corteva during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Corteva during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Corteva by 803.0% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Corteva during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 79.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Rajan Gajaria purchased 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $49.67 per share, with a total value of $129,142.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Samuel R. Eathington purchased 3,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $45.57 per share, with a total value of $149,925.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

CTVA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Corteva from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Loop Capital upgraded Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Argus raised their price target on Corteva from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Corteva from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.21.

Shares of CTVA stock opened at $41.73 on Wednesday. Corteva, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.83 and a fifty-two week high of $49.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.35.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.14. Corteva had a return on equity of 5.14% and a net margin of 6.99%. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.67%.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

