48,500 Shares in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) Acquired by Capital Impact Advisors LLC

Capital Impact Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 48,500 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,270,000. Capital Impact Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of Supernus Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 432,323 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,318,000 after purchasing an additional 82,195 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $1,181,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 569,461 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,908,000 after purchasing an additional 77,727 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 3,412,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $89,326,000 after purchasing an additional 292,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 98,963 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,591,000 after purchasing an additional 24,620 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SUPN shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of SUPN stock traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 474,544. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.25. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.20 and a 12-month high of $34.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 1.25.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.15). Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 19.97% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The business had revenue of $130.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.77 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Supernus Pharmaceuticals

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in the United States. Its commercial products include Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset epilepsy seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

