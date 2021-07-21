49,696 Shares in Thayer Ventures Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TVAC) Acquired by Berkley W R Corp

Berkley W R Corp bought a new position in shares of Thayer Ventures Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TVAC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 49,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,000. Berkley W R Corp owned about 0.23% of Thayer Ventures Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TVAC. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thayer Ventures Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $198,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Thayer Ventures Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $297,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Thayer Ventures Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $517,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in Thayer Ventures Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $545,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Thayer Ventures Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $588,000. 49.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ TVAC opened at $10.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.00. Thayer Ventures Acquisition Co. has a one year low of $9.55 and a one year high of $10.61.

Thayer Ventures Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the travel and transportation technology sectors. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Valencia, California.

