500,000 Shares in Centricus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CENH) Purchased by Canyon Capital Advisors LLC

Canyon Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centricus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CENH) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,800,000. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC owned about 1.16% of Centricus Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CENH. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Centricus Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $2,483,000. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new position in Centricus Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,900,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Centricus Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,342,000. HBK Investments L P purchased a new position in Centricus Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,795,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Centricus Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,398,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.78% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CENH traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.93. 100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,436. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.89. Centricus Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $10.17.

Centricus Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

