$510.33 Million in Sales Expected for Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) will post sales of $510.33 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Sleep Number’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $520.90 million and the lowest is $498.60 million. Sleep Number reported sales of $284.94 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 79.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sleep Number will report full year sales of $2.24 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.21 billion to $2.26 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.30 billion to $2.55 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Sleep Number.

Get Sleep Number alerts:

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $484.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.25 million. Sleep Number had a net margin of 8.54% and a negative return on equity of 81.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.45) EPS.

Several research analysts recently commented on SNBR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sleep Number from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sleep Number from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sleep Number presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.80.

Shares of SNBR opened at $112.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.58, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.96. Sleep Number has a one year low of $42.15 and a one year high of $151.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $109.41.

In other news, Director Daniel Alegre sold 12,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.55, for a total transaction of $1,382,232.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNBR. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Sleep Number in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Sleep Number in the first quarter valued at about $81,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Sleep Number in the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Sleep Number in the first quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Camden Capital LLC bought a new stake in Sleep Number in the first quarter valued at about $223,000. 92.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sleep Number

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name. It also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; temperature-balancing products, including DualTemp layer; SleepIQ Kids k2 beds for kids; and smart beds under the Sleep Number 360 and 360 names.

Recommended Story: Institutional Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sleep Number (SNBR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sleep Number Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sleep Number and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.