$54.25 Million in Sales Expected for Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) to announce sales of $54.25 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Lakeland Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $55.00 million and the lowest is $53.50 million. Lakeland Financial reported sales of $50.70 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lakeland Financial will report full year sales of $220.05 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $216.10 million to $224.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $220.55 million, with estimates ranging from $213.10 million to $228.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Lakeland Financial.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $56.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.50 million. Lakeland Financial had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 37.62%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Lakeland Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 5.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,940,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,255,000 after acquiring an additional 101,555 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Lakeland Financial by 71.8% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,597,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,502,000 after buying an additional 667,271 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Lakeland Financial by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 840,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,126,000 after buying an additional 97,919 shares during the last quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in Lakeland Financial by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 471,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,589,000 after buying an additional 32,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Lakeland Financial by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 451,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,246,000 after buying an additional 38,179 shares during the last quarter. 75.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LKFN opened at $57.92 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17 and a beta of 0.86. Lakeland Financial has a 52 week low of $39.38 and a 52 week high of $77.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $60.80.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. Lakeland Financial’s payout ratio is currently 41.21%.

About Lakeland Financial

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and multi-family residential, agri-business and agricultural, consumer 1-4 family mortgage, and other consumer loans.

