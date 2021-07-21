$705.75 Million in Sales Expected for Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) will post sales of $705.75 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Envista’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $689.50 million to $720.30 million. Envista reported sales of $362.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 95%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Envista will report full-year sales of $2.82 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.72 billion to $2.85 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.82 billion to $3.00 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Envista.

Envista (NYSE:NVST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $709.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $636.89 million. Envista had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 6.93%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NVST. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Envista from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Envista from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Envista from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Envista from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Envista from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Envista currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.33.

In other Envista news, SVP Jeffrey Kappler sold 1,717 shares of Envista stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $72,114.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mischa Reis sold 1,049 shares of Envista stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.73, for a total transaction of $45,872.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,149,723.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 188,691 shares of company stock valued at $8,460,477 in the last ninety days. 0.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sandler Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Envista in the first quarter valued at about $6,391,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Envista by 542.8% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 46,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after purchasing an additional 39,622 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Envista by 2.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,969,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,342,000 after purchasing an additional 231,443 shares during the period. Pura Vida Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Envista by 53.1% in the first quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 283,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,554,000 after purchasing an additional 98,176 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Envista by 8.1% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 84,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,458,000 after purchasing an additional 6,341 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE NVST traded up $1.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.14. The company had a trading volume of 27,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,345,328. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.31. The company has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a PE ratio of 61.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.93. Envista has a 1 year low of $20.97 and a 1 year high of $46.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Envista Company Profile

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

