7,262 Shares in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) Acquired by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 7,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $872,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FERG. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ferguson during the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Ferguson in the 1st quarter valued at $450,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ferguson in the 1st quarter valued at $132,000. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ferguson in the 1st quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, S&CO Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ferguson in the 1st quarter valued at $1,137,000. 35.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ferguson alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FERG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ferguson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Thursday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ferguson has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.00.

Shares of FERG opened at $139.18 on Wednesday. Ferguson plc has a 52 week low of $116.70 and a 52 week high of $146.08. The company has a market cap of $31.32 billion, a PE ratio of 21.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $138.01.

About Ferguson

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

Featured Article: What are popular range trading strategies?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FERG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG).

Receive News & Ratings for Ferguson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferguson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.