775,000 Shares in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Acquired by Zimmer Partners LP

Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 775,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $82,150,000. Prologis makes up approximately 1.1% of Zimmer Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Prologis by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 3,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 24,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,556,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. 92.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Lydia H. Kennard sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $1,180,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,867,214. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

PLD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Prologis from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Prologis from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Prologis from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Prologis has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.21.

Shares of Prologis stock traded down $0.66 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $127.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,193,881. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $121.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.40, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.74. Prologis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.08 and a 52 week high of $128.87.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 34.54% and a return on equity of 4.27%. Prologis’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.32%.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

