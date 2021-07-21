908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS) Short Interest Update

908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,840,000 shares, a decline of 31.9% from the June 15th total of 2,700,000 shares. Currently, 16.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 313,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.9 days.

In other 908 Devices news, VP John Kenneweg sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.27, for a total value of $322,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Nicolas Barthelemy sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 76,814 shares of company stock worth $2,752,896. 51.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get 908 Devices alerts:

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in 908 Devices during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of 908 Devices by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of 908 Devices during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of 908 Devices during the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of 908 Devices by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after buying an additional 2,208 shares in the last quarter. 31.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MASS traded up $1.70 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $33.60. 1,215 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 313,252. 908 Devices has a fifty-two week low of $30.71 and a fifty-two week high of $79.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 16.89 and a current ratio of 17.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.54.

908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $5.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 million. On average, research analysts predict that 908 Devices will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on MASS shares. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of 908 Devices from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 908 Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.00.

908 Devices Company Profile

908 Devices Inc develops and sells measurement devices for chemical and biochemical analysis in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers handheld and desktop mass spectrometry (Mass Spec) devices for the point-of-need applications in life sciences research, bioprocessing, industrial biotech, forensics, and adjacent markets.

Featured Story: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for 908 Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 908 Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.