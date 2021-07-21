AAR (NYSE:AIR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

AAR (NYSE:AIR) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The aerospace company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.47, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $437.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.69 million. AAR had a return on equity of 4.26% and a net margin of 0.32%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.26 EPS.

AIR traded up $1.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $37.56. The stock had a trading volume of 3,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,112. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.30. AAR has a 1 year low of $16.53 and a 1 year high of $45.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 279.23 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.65.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AIR. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on AAR from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Benchmark lifted their target price on AAR from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th.

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services.

