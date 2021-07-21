AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.10 EPS

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.10), Yahoo Finance reports. AB Electrolux (publ) had a return on equity of 31.09% and a net margin of 4.86%.

Shares of AB Electrolux (publ) stock traded down $2.77 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $51.90. 10,094 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,894. AB Electrolux has a 1 year low of $36.90 and a 1 year high of $60.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a PE ratio of 11.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.28.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ELUXY. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of AB Electrolux (publ) in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of AB Electrolux (publ) in a report on Wednesday. DNB Markets downgraded AB Electrolux (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Cheuvreux cut AB Electrolux (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Pareto Securities upgraded AB Electrolux (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.53.

AB Electrolux (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells household appliances in Europe, North America, Latin America, the Asia/Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers various appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, cookers, dryers, washing machines, dishwashers, room air-conditioners, microwave ovens, floor-care products, vacuum cleaners, water heaters, heat pumps, and other small domestic appliances, as well as consumables and accessories.

