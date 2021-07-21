Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0275 per share by the investment management company on Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd.

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund stock opened at $4.24 on Wednesday. Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund has a 1 year low of $3.78 and a 1 year high of $4.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.20.

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund Company Profile

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.

