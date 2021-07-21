ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its stake in ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) by 20.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 184,850 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 48,006 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 1.07% of ACM Research worth $14,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ACMR. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in ACM Research by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 13,716 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of ACM Research by 43.3% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 52,434 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,260,000 after purchasing an additional 15,856 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ACM Research by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 45,089 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of ACM Research by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 22,290 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,811,000 after purchasing an additional 4,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in ACM Research by 311.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,834 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,887,000 after buying an additional 36,221 shares during the period. 42.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of ACM Research from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ACM Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price target on ACM Research from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.80.

NASDAQ ACMR opened at $76.49 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.46 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.35. ACM Research, Inc. has a one year low of $58.03 and a one year high of $144.81.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $43.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.58 million. ACM Research had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 79.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that ACM Research, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ACM Research Company Profile

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers with fine feature sizes; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.

