Acme United (ACU) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Acme United (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 22nd. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Acme United (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $43.53 million during the quarter. Acme United had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 5.16%.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN ACU opened at $42.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 4.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.45 million, a P/E ratio of 17.46 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.26. Acme United has a fifty-two week low of $21.18 and a fifty-two week high of $48.31.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st.

In related news, COO Brian S. Olschan sold 30,000 shares of Acme United stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.53, for a total transaction of $1,305,900.00. Also, CEO Walter C. Johnsen sold 2,108 shares of Acme United stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.48, for a total value of $95,871.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 311,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,162,381.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 66,464 shares of company stock valued at $2,942,732. Corporate insiders own 34.60% of the company’s stock.

About Acme United

Acme United Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, supplies cutting, measuring, first aid, sharpening, and safety products to the school, home, office, hardware, sporting good, and industrial markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Asia. It offers scissors, shears, rulers, pencil sharpeners, paper trimmers, safety cutters, lettering products, glue guns, and other craft products under the Westcott brand name; and cutting tools under the Clauss brand.

