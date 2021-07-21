Actinium (ACM) 24 Hour Volume Hits $10,416.00

Actinium (CURRENCY:ACM) traded up 6.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 21st. During the last week, Actinium has traded down 16.8% against the US dollar. One Actinium coin can currently be bought for about $0.0247 or 0.00000078 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Actinium has a total market cap of $814,909.57 and $10,416.00 worth of Actinium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000031 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000202 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded down 23.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Actinium Profile

ACM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Actinium’s total supply is 32,990,750 coins. Actinium’s official Twitter account is @ActiniumCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Actinium is /r/ActiniumCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Actinium’s official website is actinium.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Actinium is a decentralized digital asset that uses blockchain technology to bring cryptocurrency to all customers and stores through safety and easiness of use. The Actinium is mineable through the use of Lyra2z as a PoW algorithm that brings an energy efficient algorithm, keeps GPU cards from overheating, lowers the efficiency-gap between AMD and NVIDIA GPUs. Actinium also offers a mobile wallet and a hardware wallet (Ledger Nano S & Ledger Blue). Built on Litecoin source code, ACM is a medium of exchange within the Actinium network. “

Actinium Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Actinium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Actinium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Actinium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

