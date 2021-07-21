Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) is Incline Global Management LLC’s Largest Position

Incline Global Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 443,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,514 shares during the period. Activision Blizzard comprises about 8.3% of Incline Global Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Incline Global Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Activision Blizzard worth $41,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Bank OH raised its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 5,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA increased its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 5,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ATVI traded down $0.84 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $90.67. 222,926 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,239,478. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $94.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 3.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.45 billion, a PE ratio of 30.55, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.60. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.19 and a 52-week high of $104.53.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ATVI shares. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Activision Blizzard currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.04.

In other Activision Blizzard news, Director Peter J. Nolan acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $95.62 per share, with a total value of $1,434,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Armin Zerza sold 23,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.86, for a total transaction of $2,250,363.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 162,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,408,868.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 22,000 shares of company stock worth $2,089,120. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

