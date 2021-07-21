Adaptive Biotechnologies Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:ADPT)

Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors purchased 2,033 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,818% compared to the typical volume of 106 call options.

In related news, SVP Stacy L. Taylor sold 4,166 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.93, for a total value of $174,680.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $674,150.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Chad M. Cohen sold 10,000 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.63, for a total transaction of $326,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,031,238.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 320,593 shares of company stock valued at $19,641,330 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,624,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,471,000 after purchasing an additional 3,669,449 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 124.7% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,473,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928,207 shares during the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 2,384,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,988,000 after purchasing an additional 9,407 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,102,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,638,000 after purchasing an additional 93,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,832,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,789,000 after purchasing an additional 69,852 shares during the last quarter. 80.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Adaptive Biotechnologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.20.

Adaptive Biotechnologies has a 1 year low of $30.41 and a 1 year high of $71.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.64.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.12. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 134.12% and a negative return on equity of 22.42%. The company had revenue of $38.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.53 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Adaptive Biotechnologies will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp. engages in the development of an immune medicine platform. It harnesses the inherent biology of the adaptive immune system to transform the diagnosis and treatment of disease. Its products and services include immunoSEQ, clonoSEQ, cellular therapy, and vaccines. The company was founded by Chad Robins, Harlan Robins, and Chris Carlson in September 2009 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

