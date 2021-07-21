adbank (ADB) Price Reaches $0.0015 on Major Exchanges

adbank (CURRENCY:ADB) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 21st. One adbank coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, adbank has traded down 18% against the dollar. adbank has a total market cap of $1.29 million and approximately $501,166.00 worth of adbank was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get adbank alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003072 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.61 or 0.00047965 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 31.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002854 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003078 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00013833 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $260.10 or 0.00799002 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00006253 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000343 BTC.

adbank Profile

adbank (ADB) is a coin. Its launch date was December 13th, 2017. adbank’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 870,499,861 coins. adbank’s official Twitter account is @adbanknetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . adbank’s official message board is medium.com/adbank-blog . The Reddit community for adbank is /r/adbank . The official website for adbank is adbank.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Adbank is an online ad platform built on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform will leverage the blockchain and AI technologies to remove the costly middlemen and also mitigate the $50 billion problems of ad fraud. By using the Adbank platform, publishers will be able to get paid for their content while charging advertisers less and creating a transparent ecosystem that benefits all key stakeholders in the industry. Existing ad platforms will be able to access anti-fraud AI tools through Adbank’s API, which will be powered with ADB tokens. “

adbank Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as adbank directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade adbank should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase adbank using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for adbank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for adbank and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.