Adshares (ADS) Reaches One Day Volume of $122,089.00

Adshares (CURRENCY:ADS) traded up 9.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 21st. During the last week, Adshares has traded 13.6% lower against the US dollar. One Adshares coin can now be bought for $0.47 or 0.00001469 BTC on major exchanges. Adshares has a market cap of $7.36 million and $122,089.00 worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.48 or 0.00020198 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00007453 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded up 23.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000410 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000030 BTC.

The Smokehouse (SMOKE) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Crypxie (CPX) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00009372 BTC.

CenterPrime (CPX) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00016712 BTC.

Adshares Profile

Adshares uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 28th, 2018. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins and its circulating supply is 15,611,298 coins. Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesNet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Adshares is adshares.net . The Reddit community for Adshares is /r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Adshares is the first 100% decentralized marketplace for programmatic advertising. The ecosystem connects publishers and advertisers and lets them make direct deals using ADS cryptocurrency. ADS is based on the ultra-fast blockchain, which was tested to process over 1M transfers per second – enough to support worldwide advertising network. More information can be found at https://adshares.net/. “

Adshares Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adshares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Adshares should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Adshares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

