ADVA Optical Networking (OTCMKTS:ADVOF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $14.65

ADVA Optical Networking SE (OTCMKTS:ADVOF)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $14.65 and last traded at $14.65, with a volume of 238 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.73.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ADVA Optical Networking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

Get ADVA Optical Networking alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $731.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 1.58.

ADVA Optical Networking (OTCMKTS:ADVOF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. ADVA Optical Networking had a return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 6.77%. The business had revenue of $174.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.20 million. On average, analysts anticipate that ADVA Optical Networking SE will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

ADVA Optical Networking Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ADVOF)

ADVA Optical Networking SE engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of optical and Ethernet-based networking solutions to deliver data, storage, voice, and video services worldwide. It offers open optical transport solutions, such as FSP 3000 open terminals, FSP 3000 open line systems, pluggables and subsystems, and optical access solutions; packet edge and aggregation products, including carrier Ethernet and programmable multilayer edge, metro aggregation, and edge computing products; disaggregated networking, such as packet optical terminals and ensemble activators.

Featured Story: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for ADVA Optical Networking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADVA Optical Networking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.