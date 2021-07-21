Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Acquired by Scholtz & Company LLC

Scholtz & Company LLC increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,761 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,550 shares during the quarter. Scholtz & Company LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $3,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 196,927 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $15,459,000 after acquiring an additional 23,953 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 548.9% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,959 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 2,503 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter worth $867,000. Sandler Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 31.2% during the first quarter. Sandler Capital Management now owns 131,200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $10,299,000 after buying an additional 31,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter valued at $349,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.57% of the company’s stock.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 79,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.23, for a total value of $6,669,584.09. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 329,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,723,546.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.97, for a total transaction of $163,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,891 shares in the company, valued at $5,728,965.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 553,099 shares of company stock worth $44,631,323 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMD shares. Benchmark started coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Friday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Westpark Capital began coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $96.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.69.

NASDAQ:AMD traded up $1.83 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $88.94. 691,799 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,155,940. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.06 billion, a PE ratio of 37.07, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.06. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.32 and a 12 month high of $99.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $83.47.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 35.31%. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 92.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

