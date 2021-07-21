AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $34.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 17.40% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “AdvanSix Inc. is a producer and supplier of Nylon 6 materials. The company’s polymer resin sold under the Aegis(R) brand to produce engineered plastics, fibers, filaments and films which in turn used in end products such as automotive and electronic components, carpets, sports apparel, fishing nets and food as well as industrial packaging. AdvanSix also produces caprolactam, the main feedstock for producing nylon; Caprannylon film(R); Sulf-N (R) ammonium sulfate fertilizers and chemical intermediates, including phenol, acetone, and Nadone (R) cyclohexanone. AdvanSix Inc. is based in Morris Plains, United States. “

Get AdvanSix alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ASIX opened at $28.96 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $812.36 million, a P/E ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. AdvanSix has a twelve month low of $11.30 and a twelve month high of $33.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.18.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $376.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.55 million. AdvanSix had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 14.91%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AdvanSix will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASIX. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of AdvanSix by 829.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AdvanSix in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in AdvanSix by 98.6% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,606 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new position in AdvanSix in the 4th quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in AdvanSix in the 1st quarter valued at $127,000. 84.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AdvanSix Company Profile

AdvanSix Inc manufactures and sells polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce fibers, filaments, engineered plastics and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone that are used in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and other engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, cyclohexanol, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

Read More: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AdvanSix (ASIX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AdvanSix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdvanSix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.