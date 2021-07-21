AeroCentury (NYSEAMERICAN:ACY) Trading 2.9% Higher

AeroCentury Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ACY)’s stock price traded up 2.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $13.64 and last traded at $12.94. 98,650 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 2,138,128 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.58.

The firm has a market cap of $20.06 million, a PE ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 3.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.33.

AeroCentury (NYSEAMERICAN:ACY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 21st. The company reported ($2.25) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.53 million for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AeroCentury during the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AeroCentury during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of AeroCentury by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 40,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

AeroCentury Company Profile

AeroCentury Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides leasing and finance services to regional airlines worldwide. The company primarily engages in leasing its aircraft portfolio consisting of mid-life regional aircraft through operating and finance leases. It also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, which include other leasing companies, financial services companies, and airlines.

