Aethlon Medical Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:AEMD)

Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders purchased 2,625 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,334% compared to the typical volume of 183 call options.

AEMD stock opened at $5.27 on Wednesday. Aethlon Medical has a 52-week low of $1.22 and a 52-week high of $12.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.83. The company has a market capitalization of $80.97 million, a PE ratio of -8.11 and a beta of 0.65.

Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.05. On average, research analysts predict that Aethlon Medical will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

AEMD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Aethlon Medical from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Aethlon Medical in a report on Friday, June 25th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aethlon Medical in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aethlon Medical in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aethlon Medical in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aethlon Medical in the first quarter valued at about $622,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Aethlon Medical by 77.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,490 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 9,356 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.81% of the company’s stock.

About Aethlon Medical

Aethlon Medical, Inc is a medical technology company, which focuses on developing products to diagnose and treat life and organ threatening diseases. It develops Aethlon Hemopurifier, which is a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device designed to combat cancer and life-threatening viral infections. The firm operates through the following segments: Aethlon and ESI.

