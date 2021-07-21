Afentra (LON:AET) Shares Down 4.4%

Afentra PLC (LON:AET) was down 4.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 13.90 ($0.18) and last traded at GBX 14.25 ($0.19). Approximately 1,473,127 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 29% from the average daily volume of 1,141,053 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 14.90 ($0.19).

Several analysts have commented on AET shares. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and set a GBX 20 ($0.26) target price on shares of Afentra in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 20 ($0.26) price objective on shares of Afentra in a report on Thursday, May 27th.

The company has a quick ratio of 103.38, a current ratio of 103.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of £31.76 million and a PE ratio of -24.33.

In other news, insider Ian Cloke acquired 187,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 16 ($0.21) per share, for a total transaction of £30,008.80 ($39,206.69).

About Afentra (LON:AET)

Afentra PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an upstream oil and gas company primarily in Africa and the Middle East. It is involved in the appraisal, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. The company holds 34% interest in an exploration project covering approximately 22,840 square kilometers located in Somaliland.

