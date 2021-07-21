Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.75.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AFMD shares. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Affimed in a report on Sunday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Affimed from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Affimed in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Affimed from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Affimed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd.

Shares of AFMD opened at $6.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $649.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.69 and a beta of 2.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Affimed has a fifty-two week low of $3.07 and a fifty-two week high of $11.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.13.

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.11. Affimed had a negative net margin of 88.48% and a negative return on equity of 37.87%. Equities research analysts forecast that Affimed will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Affimed in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Affimed in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Affimed in the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Affimed in the 1st quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Affimed in the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. 79.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Affimed Company Profile

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Europe, and Germany. Its lead product candidate is AFM13, which has completed Phase II clinical study of CD30-positive T-cell lymphoma, and hodgkin lymphoma (HL), as well as is in Phase II clinical trials for peripheral T-cell lymphoma, and transformed mycosis fungoides; that is in Phase I clinical study in combination with adoptive NK cells for CD30-postive lymphomas; and has completed Phase Ib clinical study in combination with anti-PD-1 antibody Keytruda (pembrolizumab) in patients with relapsed HL.

