Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $28.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.85% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Afya Limited is a medical education group primarily in Brazil. Afya Limited is based in NEW YORK. “

Get Afya alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on AFYA. Morgan Stanley cut Afya from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $32.00 to $28.50 in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of Afya from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Afya from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.78.

Shares of Afya stock traded down $1.03 on Wednesday, hitting $24.17. The company had a trading volume of 2,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,695. Afya has a 1 year low of $18.48 and a 1 year high of $29.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 40.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.95.

Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $72.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.96 million. Afya had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 22.99%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Afya will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Newfoundland Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Afya during the first quarter worth approximately $10,255,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Afya during the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,001,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Afya during the first quarter valued at about $5,120,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Afya by 31.8% during the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 892,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,582,000 after buying an additional 215,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of Afya by 6.2% during the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 3,567,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,315,000 after buying an additional 207,766 shares during the last quarter. 29.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Afya

Afya Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a medical education group in Brazil. The company provides educational products and services, including medical schools, medical residency preparatory courses, graduate courses, and other programs to lifelong medical learners enrolled across its distribution network, as well as to third-party medical schools.

Further Reading: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Afya (AFYA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Afya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Afya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.