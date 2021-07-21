AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) Shares Sold by Canyon Capital Advisors LLC

Canyon Capital Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,625,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 123,147 shares during the period. AGNC Investment makes up 2.4% of Canyon Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.69% of AGNC Investment worth $60,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AGNC. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of AGNC Investment during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in AGNC Investment in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in AGNC Investment by 100.8% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491 shares during the period. 49.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AGNC traded up $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 215,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,732,677. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.55. AGNC Investment Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $13.35 and a fifty-two week high of $18.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.13. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 239.30%. The company had revenue of $528.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 712.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a jul 21 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 8.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

In related news, Director Morris A. Davis sold 7,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total value of $133,802.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $605,915. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AGNC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of AGNC Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.25 target price on the stock. in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of AGNC Investment in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.14.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

