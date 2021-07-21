Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th. Analysts expect Agnico Eagle Mines to post earnings of $0.54 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The mining company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.11. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 19.68%. The firm had revenue of $934.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $888.95 million. On average, analysts expect Agnico Eagle Mines to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

AEM stock opened at $60.96 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.72. Agnico Eagle Mines has a fifty-two week low of $54.66 and a fifty-two week high of $89.23. The firm has a market cap of $14.87 billion, a PE ratio of 22.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 22.47 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is 29.57%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AEM shares. TheStreet raised Agnico Eagle Mines from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $121.50 target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$108.00 to C$102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.25.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

