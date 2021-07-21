Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada trimmed its stake in shares of Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) by 34.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 527,643 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 273,692 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.46% of Air Lease worth $25,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Air Lease by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 52,699 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,582,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Air Lease by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,067 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC increased its position in Air Lease by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 6,316 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its position in Air Lease by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 38,455 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Air Lease in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

AL opened at $41.21 on Wednesday. Air Lease Co. has a 12 month low of $25.30 and a 12 month high of $52.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The firm has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 10.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.21.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.25). Air Lease had a net margin of 23.41% and a return on equity of 7.61%. The business had revenue of $474.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Air Lease Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 7th. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.58%.

Air Lease Company Profile

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of new commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors.

