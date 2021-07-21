Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 351,900 shares, a growth of 20.4% from the June 15th total of 292,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 84,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days. Currently, 3.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Airgain by 135.9% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,052 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Airgain by 180.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,850 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Airgain during the first quarter valued at $124,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Airgain during the first quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Airgain during the first quarter valued at $230,000. 51.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AIRG stock opened at $17.75 on Wednesday. Airgain has a twelve month low of $11.91 and a twelve month high of $29.50. The company has a market capitalization of $187.03 million, a PE ratio of -88.75 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.69.

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $17.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.98 million. Airgain had a negative net margin of 3.37% and a negative return on equity of 5.21%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Airgain will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Airgain, Inc designs, develops, and engineers antenna products for original equipment and design manufacturers, chipset vendors, service providers, and value-added resellers and distributors worldwide. The company's products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra-embedded antennas; SmartMax embedded antennas; MaxBeam carrier class antennas; and SmartMax embedded antennas, as well as automotive, fleet, public safety, and machine-to-machine antennas under the Antenna Plus brand.

