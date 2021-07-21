Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) Shares Acquired by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) by 114.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,757 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,819 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Akero Therapeutics were worth $369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 369.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 30,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 23,629 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 314.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 149,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,867,000 after acquiring an additional 113,700 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 188.5% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 28,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after acquiring an additional 18,624 shares in the last quarter. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Akero Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of AKRO opened at $23.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $819.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.45 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.64. Akero Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.34 and a 12-month high of $39.10.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by $0.47. Equities analysts forecast that Akero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Catriona Yale sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.90, for a total transaction of $209,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO William Richard White sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.52, for a total value of $159,380.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $239,732.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,489 shares of company stock worth $1,261,641. Insiders own 7.87% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on AKRO. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Akero Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

Akero Therapeutics Company Profile

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, a cardio-metabolic nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) company, engages in the development of medicines designed to restore metabolic balance and improve overall health. Its lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), an analog of fibroblast growth factor 21, which protects against cellular stress and regulates metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body.

Featured Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AKRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO).

Receive News & Ratings for Akero Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akero Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.