Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) Price Target Cut to $78.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) had its target price lowered by Raymond James from $85.00 to $78.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a strong-buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Alaska Air Group from $65.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alaska Air Group from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Barclays raised their price target on Alaska Air Group from $54.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Alaska Air Group from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Alaska Air Group from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Alaska Air Group presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $73.92.

Alaska Air Group stock opened at $55.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.70 and a beta of 1.79. Alaska Air Group has a one year low of $33.22 and a one year high of $74.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.87.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The transportation company reported ($3.51) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.63) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $797.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $786.52 million. Alaska Air Group had a negative net margin of 44.22% and a negative return on equity of 48.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.82) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Alaska Air Group will post -2.47 EPS for the current year.

In other Alaska Air Group news, Director Jessie J. Knight, Jr. purchased 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $66.26 per share, for a total transaction of $79,512.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,987 shares in the company, valued at $330,438.62. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Bradley D. Tilden sold 4,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.60, for a total transaction of $295,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 76,337 shares of company stock valued at $5,235,901. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALK. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,163,490 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $476,501,000 after purchasing an additional 2,082,579 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 60.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,154,733 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $356,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941,436 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 633.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,452,057 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $100,496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254,099 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in Alaska Air Group during the first quarter worth about $83,096,000. Finally, Melvin Capital Management LP bought a new position in Alaska Air Group during the first quarter worth about $71,494,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 115 destinations throughout the United States and North America. The company was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

