Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) PT Raised to $82.00 at Wedbush

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Wedbush from $73.00 to $82.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective points to a potential upside of 138.86% from the company’s current price.

ALBO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Albireo Pharma from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Albireo Pharma from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Albireo Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

Get Albireo Pharma alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ALBO opened at $34.33 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.44. The company has a quick ratio of 10.17, a current ratio of 10.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $658.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.95 and a beta of 1.55. Albireo Pharma has a 52-week low of $22.78 and a 52-week high of $49.00.

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.72) by ($0.57). The company had revenue of $1.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 million. Albireo Pharma had a negative return on equity of 76.11% and a negative net margin of 1,373.96%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Albireo Pharma will post -7.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Albireo Pharma by 87.5% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 39,165 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 18,275 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Albireo Pharma by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 285,978 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,080,000 after acquiring an additional 28,003 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Albireo Pharma by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 15,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Albireo Pharma by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 288,436 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,820,000 after acquiring an additional 40,716 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Albireo Pharma by 1,669.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 61,133 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after acquiring an additional 57,679 shares during the period. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Albireo Pharma Company Profile

Albireo Pharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and other liver or gastrointestinal diseases and disorders. Its lead product candidate is odevixibat, an ileal bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is in phase III clinical trial for treating patients with progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis, as well as for treating biliary atresia, alagille syndrome, and other cholestatic liver diseases.

See Also: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Receive News & Ratings for Albireo Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albireo Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.