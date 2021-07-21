Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) Shares Gap Up to $35.25

Shares of Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $35.25, but opened at $37.50. Albireo Pharma shares last traded at $36.65, with a volume of 742 shares changing hands.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ALBO. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Albireo Pharma from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Albireo Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 10.17 and a current ratio of 10.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.44. The stock has a market cap of $658.96 million, a PE ratio of -4.95 and a beta of 1.55.

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.72) by ($0.57). Albireo Pharma had a negative net margin of 1,373.96% and a negative return on equity of 76.11%. The business had revenue of $1.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Albireo Pharma, Inc. will post -7.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALBO. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Albireo Pharma by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,552 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Albireo Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Albireo Pharma in the 1st quarter worth $116,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Albireo Pharma by 435.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,454 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Albireo Pharma during the 1st quarter worth $249,000. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Albireo Pharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALBO)

Albireo Pharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and other liver or gastrointestinal diseases and disorders. Its lead product candidate is odevixibat, an ileal bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is in phase III clinical trial for treating patients with progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis, as well as for treating biliary atresia, alagille syndrome, and other cholestatic liver diseases.

